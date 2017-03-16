￼Downtown Apartment Complex Approved in Red Bank

By John Burton |

RED BANK – The borough Zoning Board of Adjustment may have said “no” but the Planning Board said “yes” – after a little nudging from the Borough Council – for the upscale multistory apartment complex intended for the downtown.

The borough Planning Board voted unanimously Monday evening to endorse the Element, a 4-story, 35-residential unit development proposed for 55 West Front St., currently an approximately three-quarter acre, long-vacant property across the street from Riverside Gardens Park. The site had been home to a Meridian Health Care extended stay rehabilitation facility, demolished in 2008.

The project faced opposition on a number of fronts over the approximately one- and-a-half years it has been making its way through the various processes that have now led to approval and future construction. But what helped secure the project’s future was the borough council’s vote late last year reclassifying the property as a non-condemnation (not requiring using eminent domain) redevelopment zone, as defined by a 2013 state statute. That statute is intended as a tool for mostly urban municipalities to bring about redevelopment for blighted and abandoned properties, that often become a public safety issue and a tax- and service-burden for those communities. Mayor Pasquale Menna, who has supported the zoning change to this property, had said previously this law has been used effectively in Long Branch, Asbury Park, Newark and Montclair, among other communities around the state.