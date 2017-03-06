￼Middletown Mulls Another Roundabout at Brookdale

By Jay Cook |

LINCROFT – Almost a decade after the first roundabout opened outside Brookdale Community College’s main entrance, the township is considering whether a second traffic circle makes sense at the college’s other end.

The Phalanx Road entrance, which abuts residential neighborhoods across the street and the Colts Neck boundary opposite the Swimming River Reservoir bridge, can become congested at peak hours.

Middletown Township Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger said on Thursday that the township is researching whether or not a second roundabout would be worthwhile. The police department will be tasked with collecting traffic data.

“If the numbers are there, which they inevitably will be, then we would maybe have Ted Maloney (township engineer) take a look at it and see if it’s feasible,” said Scharfenberger.

At a Feb. 6 Middletown Township Committee workshop meeting, a Lincroft resident told the governing body about her frustration and appealed for help.

“The traffic is often at a standstill on all roads around Brookdale,” said Melanie Elmiger. “It’s actually a way of life in Lincroft. Our village is a college town.”

A member of the Lincroft Village Green Association (LVGA), Elmiger said she had already approached the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders in mid-January about the construction of a new roundabout at the college’s Phalanx Rd. entrance.