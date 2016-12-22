2016 Two River Times All-Area Football Team
First Team Offense
QB: Donald Glenn, Middletown North
RB: Chris Chukwuneke, Saint John Vianney
RB: Matt Vecchiarelli, Rumson-Fair Haven
WR: Brendan Kube, Middletown North
WR: Eddie Lewis, Mater Dei Prep
TE: Colin Pavluk, Rumson-Fair Haven
OL: Micah Clark, Saint John Vianney
OL: Jamaal Beaty, Saint John Vianney
OL: Tim Leonard, Rumson-Fair Haven
OL: Shane Mastro, Mater Dei Prep
OL: Robert Burke, Middletown South
Return: Zyaire Sterling, Saint John Vianney
K: Joey Cavanagh, Middletown North
First Team Defense
DL: Jake Krellin, Middletown North
DL: Nick Densieski, Saint John Vianney
DL: Nasir Darnell, Red Bank Catholic
DL: Austin DeWise, Middletown North
LB: Mike Ruane, Rumson-Fair Haven
LB: Marvin Pierre, Mater Dei Prep
LB: Johnny Buchanan, Saint John Vianney
LB: Kevin Higgins, Middletown South
DB: Dwight Wilkerson, Middletown North
DB: Maxx Imsho, Middletown South
DB: Matt Pennell, Shore Regional
DB: Mike Murdock, Rumson-Fair Haven
P: Thomas Chapin, Rumson-Fair Haven
Second Team Offense
QB: George Pearson, Mater Dei Prep
QB: Michael O’Connor, Rumson-Fair Haven
RB: Zach Bair, Red Bank Catholic
RB: Carmen Catena, Colts Neck
WR: Sam East, Saint John Vianney
WR: Jeremy Joyce, Middletown South
OL: Mike Griggs, Red Bank Catholic
OL: Mike Devine, Shore Regional
OL: Thomas Clark, Colts Neck
OL: Mike Wilson, Middletown South
OL: Adam Markmann, Middletown South
Return: Chris Brannagan, Red Bank Regional
K: Will Forman, Saint John Vianney
Second Team Defense
DL: Chase Pfrang, Rumson-Fair Haven
DL: Liam Adams, Rumson-Fair Haven
DL: Izaiah Henderson, Mater Dei Prep
DL: Will Gulick, Middletown South
LB: Chris Outterbridge, Red Bank Regional
LB: Vinny Gargiulo, Colts Neck
LB: Nick Kish, Middletown North
LB: Juwan Mitchell, Mater Dei Prep
DB: AJ Calabro, Saint John Vianney
DB: Justice George, Mater Dei Prep
DB: Samson Dube, Middletown South
DB: Matt Ansell, Red Bank Catholic
P: Ryan O’Hara, Red Bank Catholic
Two River Times 2016 Football Player of the Year
Eddie Lewis, Mater Dei Prep
From Sports Editor Rich Chrampanis:
Picking a Player of the Year for 2016 could be an endless argument as there truly is no clear choice. Mike Ruane from Rumson-Fair Haven is one of the best defensive players in the entire state and all Michael O’Connor did at quarterback for the Bulldogs was shine once again in a state championship game. Middletown North’s Donald Glenn might have been the best pro-style quarterback in the entire state and he’s got the numbers to prove it. You could also make the case for Saint John Vianney’s Micah Clark, one of the nation’s most highly recruited offensive lineman who could be the start of a resurgence of football at Rutgers. In the end, we chose the one player who made the one play that will be talked about for many years to come. Mater Dei Prep’s Eddie Lewis showed throughout the year that he was so dangerous every time he touched the ball and his hook and ladder touchdown was proof positive that big players make big plays in big games.
