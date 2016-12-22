2016 Two River Times All-Area Football Team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

First Team Offense

QB: Donald Glenn, Middletown North

RB: Chris Chukwuneke, Saint John Vianney

RB: Matt Vecchiarelli, Rumson-Fair Haven

WR: Brendan Kube, Middletown North

WR: Eddie Lewis, Mater Dei Prep

TE: Colin Pavluk, Rumson-Fair Haven

OL: Micah Clark, Saint John Vianney

OL: Jamaal Beaty, Saint John Vianney

OL: Tim Leonard, Rumson-Fair Haven

OL: Shane Mastro, Mater Dei Prep

OL: Robert Burke, Middletown South

Return: Zyaire Sterling, Saint John Vianney

K: Joey Cavanagh, Middletown North

First Team Defense

DL: Jake Krellin, Middletown North

DL: Nick Densieski, Saint John Vianney

DL: Nasir Darnell, Red Bank Catholic

DL: Austin DeWise, Middletown North

LB: Mike Ruane, Rumson-Fair Haven

LB: Marvin Pierre, Mater Dei Prep

LB: Johnny Buchanan, Saint John Vianney

LB: Kevin Higgins, Middletown South

DB: Dwight Wilkerson, Middletown North

DB: Maxx Imsho, Middletown South

DB: Matt Pennell, Shore Regional

DB: Mike Murdock, Rumson-Fair Haven

P: Thomas Chapin, Rumson-Fair Haven

Second Team Offense

QB: George Pearson, Mater Dei Prep

QB: Michael O’Connor, Rumson-Fair Haven

RB: Zach Bair, Red Bank Catholic

RB: Carmen Catena, Colts Neck

WR: Sam East, Saint John Vianney

WR: Jeremy Joyce, Middletown South

OL: Mike Griggs, Red Bank Catholic

OL: Mike Devine, Shore Regional

OL: Thomas Clark, Colts Neck

OL: Mike Wilson, Middletown South

OL: Adam Markmann, Middletown South

Return: Chris Brannagan, Red Bank Regional

K: Will Forman, Saint John Vianney

Second Team Defense

DL: Chase Pfrang, Rumson-Fair Haven

DL: Liam Adams, Rumson-Fair Haven

DL: Izaiah Henderson, Mater Dei Prep

DL: Will Gulick, Middletown South

LB: Chris Outterbridge, Red Bank Regional

LB: Vinny Gargiulo, Colts Neck

LB: Nick Kish, Middletown North

LB: Juwan Mitchell, Mater Dei Prep

DB: AJ Calabro, Saint John Vianney

DB: Justice George, Mater Dei Prep

DB: Samson Dube, Middletown South

DB: Matt Ansell, Red Bank Catholic

P: Ryan O’Hara, Red Bank Catholic

Two River Times 2016 Football Player of the Year

Eddie Lewis, Mater Dei Prep

From Sports Editor Rich Chrampanis:

Picking a Player of the Year for 2016 could be an endless argument as there truly is no clear choice. Mike Ruane from Rumson-Fair Haven is one of the best defensive players in the entire state and all Michael O’Connor did at quarterback for the Bulldogs was shine once again in a state championship game. Middletown North’s Donald Glenn might have been the best pro-style quarterback in the entire state and he’s got the numbers to prove it. You could also make the case for Saint John Vianney’s Micah Clark, one of the nation’s most highly recruited offensive lineman who could be the start of a resurgence of football at Rutgers. In the end, we chose the one player who made the one play that will be talked about for many years to come. Mater Dei Prep’s Eddie Lewis showed throughout the year that he was so dangerous every time he touched the ball and his hook and ladder touchdown was proof positive that big players make big plays in big games.

