Key Fort Monmouth Properties Move Forward

Avenue of Memories Reopening Scheduled for January 7

The much-anticipated reopening of Route 537, known as the Avenue of Memories through the fort, is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, weather permitting. Delay from the previously anticipated Dec. 12 re-opening involved safety concerns, primarily over the large deer population that has proliferated since the fort’s closing. The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering has made extensive improvements to the roadway, signals, and bordering property, including sprucing up the military monuments that give the road its name. The county now owns and will maintain the road. The reopening is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on nearby thoroughfares including busy Routes 35 and 36 around Monmouth Mall.

“The reopening date will be announced so the public can come to the ribbon-cutting,” said FMERA Chairman James V. Gorman.

Public Auctions

Following a series of large lot auctions of heavy equipment, furniture, and more from various fort buildings over the past two years, public auctions of smaller lots and items will be scheduled soon, officials said.

“We want to see auctions for the public in early spring so they can participate in the redevelopment of the fort as well,” Gorman said. Auctions are conducted by The Auctioneers Group of Neptune, with all profits after the firm’s fees going back into the fort’s redevelopment, as stipulated by law. The auctioneer will be prepping for the public auctions during January and February with the first auctions expected to begin in March.

“We are looking to speed up the redevelopment process, specifically the lengthy review processes,” Gorman said. “Staff will be presenting their proposals to hasten the process. We expect a report on that at the January meeting.”

The story originally appeared in the Dec. 15-22 edition of the Two River Times.