Key Fort Monmouth Properties Move Forward
By Laura D.C. Kolnoski
OCEANPORT – The last meeting of the year for the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) on Dec. 14 marked that body’s first meeting since severing ties with the U.S. Army. A flurry of activity confirmed what FMERA officials have repeatedly stated: without the cumbersome bureaucracy and lengthy approval processes imposed by the Army, actions revitalizing the 1,127-acre fort are accelerating.
Approval of Purchase and Sale of Main Post Chapel to Triumphant Life Church
Located on five acres on Malterer Avenue in Oceanport, the approximately 16,380-square-foot building was formerly used as a general house of worship for the fort. Triumphant Life Church Assembly of God was the sole bidder. Currently located in Asbury Park, the church will renovate its new home and move in during 2017. The relocation of Triumphant Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, is expected to result in the addition of ten permanent part-time jobs within 18 months after receiving a certificate of occupancy. The church will pay for the purchase through a mortgage commitment it received from Heritage Investment fund and will finance all needed improvements to the chapel and community outreach center. The church will be responsible for constructing a 115-space parking lot on the property. The purchase price was $1,000,000.
Execution of Dance Hall Contract
Finalization of the contract to turn over the 16,400-square-foot former fort Dance Hall on 4.2 acres in Oceanport to AP Development Partners LLC gained unanimous approval. The former recreation building’s next incarnation will include commercial and retail uses, including entertainment and restaurant aspects.
In an exclusive interview with The Two River Times, AP Partners President Fuller “Trip” Brooks said that within about 45 days after closing, the 1941 building would undergo “a total gut renovation” while maintaining its “unique interior wood truss structure.” Super Storm Sandy damage must be addressed first, said Brooks, whose company paid $120,000 for the as-is property. Sources said a microbrewery is being considered there, but Brooks would not confirm that, saying final plans were still being formulated. Outdoor concerts and events will occur at the adjacent amphitheatre.
“The interior has a mezzanine and two large fireplaces,” Brooks said. “It will be very unique and we’re excited about it.” Upgrades to the interior and exterior will retain the character of the adjacent Fort Monmouth Historic District, according to FMERA officials. The adjacent Van Kirk Park will remain open space, available for hosting entertainment events. As per Authority requirements, the purchaser is obligated to create 48 permanent, full-time jobs at the property within 18 months of occupancy, or pay a penalty of up to $36,000.
Avenue of Memories Reopening Scheduled for January 7
The much-anticipated reopening of Route 537, known as the Avenue of Memories through the fort, is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, weather permitting. Delay from the previously anticipated Dec. 12 re-opening involved safety concerns, primarily over the large deer population that has proliferated since the fort’s closing. The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering has made extensive improvements to the roadway, signals, and bordering property, including sprucing up the military monuments that give the road its name. The county now owns and will maintain the road. The reopening is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on nearby thoroughfares including busy Routes 35 and 36 around Monmouth Mall.
“The reopening date will be announced so the public can come to the ribbon-cutting,” said FMERA Chairman James V. Gorman.
Public Auctions
Following a series of large lot auctions of heavy equipment, furniture, and more from various fort buildings over the past two years, public auctions of smaller lots and items will be scheduled soon, officials said.
“We want to see auctions for the public in early spring so they can participate in the redevelopment of the fort as well,” Gorman said. Auctions are conducted by The Auctioneers Group of Neptune, with all profits after the firm’s fees going back into the fort’s redevelopment, as stipulated by law. The auctioneer will be prepping for the public auctions during January and February with the first auctions expected to begin in March.
“We are looking to speed up the redevelopment process, specifically the lengthy review processes,” Gorman said. “Staff will be presenting their proposals to hasten the process. We expect a report on that at the January meeting.”
