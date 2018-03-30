Sabo, Mary, Age: 87

March 30, 2018
Mary Sabo, 87, passed away peacefully on March 17. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, two daughters, two sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Mary is also survived by two sisters. Two children and a son-in-law, two brothers and a sister predeceased Mary.

Mary was also blessed to have and to enjoy 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

All services will be held privately as to honor Mary’s wishes.

