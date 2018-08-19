This year marked the 60th annual Junior Sweepstakes Regatta. Hosted jointly by the Shrewsbury Yacht Club and Monmouth Boating Club, the regatta consisted of four days of racing Aug. 6-9 where junior sailors from five local boating clubs could test their skills on both the Shrewsbury and Navesink rivers. Among the judges of the contest was Les Hathaway, who was a participant in the original race and who is proudly still a member of the Monmouth Boating Club. The many instructors and judges hope this regatta will continue to inspire younger generations of sailors for years to come.

This article first appeared in the August 16 – 23, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.