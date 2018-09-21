Oysters, Canoeing and Cleaning Up The Waterways
OH, OYSTERS!
FILM AND PANEL DISCUSSION
ASBURY PARK – On Saturday, Oct. 20, the American Littoral Society is hosting Oh, Oysters! A Celebration of Re-Oystering New Jersey’s Waters to raise funds for coastal conservation and bring awareness to the plight of the once prolific Eastern Oyster. The event will include a reception (beer, wine, soft drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a raw bar) prior to a screening of the 90-minute “The Oyster Farmers” film, as well as a panel discussion with the featured farmers, society staff and other experts. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave. in Asbury Park. Tickets are $125 and available at littoralsociety.org.
NAVESINK RIVER MUNICIPALITIES COMMISSION
RED BANK – The Navesink River Municipalities Commission, an advisory committee formed by representatives of the communities on the Navesink River watershed, meets monthly. The discussion lately has been about how to address the higher-than-acceptable levels of fecal coliform as it relates to restricted shellfish harvest west of the Oceanic bridge. “We have located and fixed a few issues in Fair Haven and Red Bank,” said chairman Brian Rice. “We have some more issues that are being assessed and will be fixed as well.
Rice said that, along with representatives of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Clean Ocean Action, the group has put together a citizens scientist program which collects samples to be sent for testing at the NJDEP’s marine water quality monitoring lab in Leeds Point, Atlantic County.
The meetings, open to all, are held on the first Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Red Bank Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth St.
CANOEING, WOODEN BOATS AND POUND BOATS
The Navesink Maritime Heritage Association will be hosting three events on the Navesink in coming weeks.
• On Saturday, Sept. 16, canoes will launch from Maple Cove at the north end of Maple Avenue for the Families, Adults, Youths Paddle Day. All are welcome to paddle in colorful River Rangers canoes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “This is your last opportunity this year to paddle with family and friends on the idyllic Navesink River,” NMHA says.
• On Saturday, Oct. 6, a collection of classic and wooden boats will visit Monmouth Boat Club, 31 Union St. in Red Bank. Members will exhibit their own classic or wooden boats. The public is invited to come see and learn about these “beauties.”
• On Wednesday, Oct. 17, local maritime historian Ned Lloyd will present a historical review of the commercial fishing methods and the pound boats that fished off the beaches of New Jersey for 150 years. Beginning with tub trawling and hand line fishing in the early 1800s to the advent of the pound nets that dominated the industry into the early 1960s, the Jersey shore’s unique Sea Bright skiff was well adapted as the pound boat grew and supported these fisheries for more than a century. The event is hosted at Bahrs Landing Restaurant, 1 Bay Ave. in Highlands. Come at 7:30 p.m. for coffee and cookies, or enjoy refreshments at the restaurant. The presentation lasts from 8 to 9 p.m. Free.
RALLY FOR THE NAVESINK
The next Rally for the Navesink meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at Bingham Hall in Rumson. Formed in 2016, the coalition of environmental groups is dedicated to improving Navesink River water quality.
RED BANK GUINNESS OYSTER FESTIVAL
RED BANK – Tons of oysters, pints of Guinness, plus lighter beers and wine, live music and great food are all on tap for the Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival, fashioned after the 62-year-old Galway Oyster Festival celebrating the opening of the oyster season. It is a huge food and music festival which will showcase Red Bank’s excellent restaurants as well as entertain thousands with great live music and family fun. Please note: Due to borough ordinance, pets are not allowed (service dogs only). Due to increased security all bags are subject to search.
BAHRS OFFERS LOCAL CATCH TO BENEFIT CLEAN OCEAN ACTION
HIGHLANDS – Through Sept. 23, the last day of “The Bahrs’ 100 Year Summer,” restaurant owner Jay Cosgrove is offering the local catch of the day. $1 from each dish – like grilled yellow fin tuna and baked Jersey bluefish – benefits Clean Ocean Action. Bahrs has joined other Jersey Shore restaurants in replacing single-use items like plastic straws with more sustainable items, such as the paper straw that now comes in the Frozen Lobster Claw beverage. Bahrs is located at 2 Bay Ave.
OFFSHORE WIND PUBLIC MEETINGS
LONG BRANCH – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is alerting the public to three meetings and one webinar being hosted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in September. The public meetings will discuss the feedback BOEM has received in the recently published Call for Information and Nominations (Call) for potential offshore wind energy leas- ing and development in the Bight. One of the meetings will be held in Monmouth County from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Long Branch Library, 328 Broadway. The webinar hosted by BOEM will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at orep.adobeconnect.com/nybightareaid/. There is no cost to participate in the meetings or webinar.
This article was first published in the Sept. 13-20, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe
SHARE ON
You may also like
By Jenna Moldaver | POINT PLEASANT – The Mid-Atl...
By Rick Geffken | Hundreds of years before the Oys...
Photos and story by George Mazzeo | RUMSON – Und...