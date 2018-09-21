Oysters, Canoeing and Cleaning Up The Waterways

OH, OYSTERS!

FILM AND PANEL DISCUSSION

ASBURY PARK – On Saturday, Oct. 20, the American Littoral Society is hosting Oh, Oysters! A Celebration of Re-Oystering New Jersey’s Waters to raise funds for coastal conservation and bring awareness to the plight of the once prolific Eastern Oyster. The event will include a reception (beer, wine, soft drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a raw bar) prior to a screening of the 90-minute “The Oyster Farmers” film, as well as a panel discussion with the featured farmers, society staff and other experts. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave. in Asbury Park. Tickets are $125 and available at littoralsociety.org.

NAVESINK RIVER MUNICIPALITIES COMMISSION

RED BANK – The Navesink River Municipalities Commission, an advisory committee formed by representatives of the communities on the Navesink River watershed, meets monthly. The discussion lately has been about how to address the higher-than-acceptable levels of fecal coliform as it relates to restricted shellfish harvest west of the Oceanic bridge. “We have located and fixed a few issues in Fair Haven and Red Bank,” said chairman Brian Rice. “We have some more issues that are being assessed and will be fixed as well.

Rice said that, along with representatives of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Clean Ocean Action, the group has put together a citizens scientist program which collects samples to be sent for testing at the NJDEP’s marine water quality monitoring lab in Leeds Point, Atlantic County.

The meetings, open to all, are held on the first Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Red Bank Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth St.

CANOEING, WOODEN BOATS AND POUND BOATS

The Navesink Maritime Heritage Association will be hosting three events on the Navesink in coming weeks.

• On Saturday, Sept. 16, canoes will launch from Maple Cove at the north end of Maple Avenue for the Families, Adults, Youths Paddle Day. All are welcome to paddle in colorful River Rangers canoes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “This is your last opportunity this year to paddle with family and friends on the idyllic Navesink River,” NMHA says.