A Deep Dive Into The Navesink River

Story and photo by Rick Geffken

LINCROFT – Rik van Hemmen loves the Navesink River area. Not only for its abundant scenic beauty and recreational opportunities, but also because its impact is inseparable from the lives of hundreds of generations of the people who have lived and prospered on its banks.

Long before Europeans arrived at its verdant shores 352 years ago and met the original inhabitants of the Lenape tribal band called “Neversincks,” this unique estuary had been supporting humans.

But whether or not today’s Monmouth County residents can sustain a similar dependence on the river system is an open question, according to van Hemmen.