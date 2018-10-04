A Fair Day for Highlands
By Cheryl Auditor |
HIGHLANDS – The first Highlands Day was held Saturday, Sept. 29 at Highlands Community Center beach. The borough-hosted event lasted from 3 to 10 p.m. and featured live music, food from local establishments like Water Witch Coffee, games and relay races, face painting, a bonfire and more. The Highlands Borough Arts Council and the Highlands Board of Education had tents to greet attendees who could also participate in the Highlands Kindness Rock and Seek, a project involving painted rocks which are hidden around town to inspire kindness and smiles.
