A Fair Day for Highlands

HIGHLANDS – The first Highlands Day was held Saturday, Sept. 29 at Highlands Community Center beach. The borough-hosted event lasted from 3 to 10 p.m. and featured live music, food from local establishments like Water Witch Coffee, games and relay races, face painting, a bonfire and more. The Highlands Borough Arts Council and the Highlands Board of Education had tents to greet attendees who could also participate in the Highlands Kindness Rock and Seek, a project involving painted rocks which are hidden around town to inspire kindness and smiles.

This article was first published in the Oct. 4-10, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.