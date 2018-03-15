A Hot Meal And A Job Too: JBJ Soul Kitchen Expands Mission

“When we’re able to help somebody, you can physically see the weight lifted off their shoulders,” Carrick added. “They come to us and walk away feeling motivated and empowered, with dignity and confidence.”

An individual must first volunteer for five shifts at the Soul Kitchen to be eligible to receive counsel from the Employment and Empowerment Team and access the group’s vast employment resources.

Carrick says the organization has helped all types of people facing all sorts of hurdles earn job offers, including individuals with disabilities, those who have no prior working experience, former mid-level employees and even ex-executives.

“Regardless of what your past may be and what hard times may be present, we work together to provide people with support and with hope,” Carrick said. “And we’re humbled each time a new volunteer comes to us to share their story and ask for help. It takes such courage to do that and we hope they will, because we want to help them and we have the resources to do it.