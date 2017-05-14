A Look Inside ‘Village 35’

By Jay Cook |

MIDDLETOWN – A sprawling, untouched parcel of land in Middletown has been the center of conversation over planned development versus conservation for nearly two decades.

Whether Route 35 is the way home or the fastest road to the Garden State Parkway, it now seems that Calico the Clown – Middletown’s iconic landmark – is pointing his red-tipped finger toward what could be one of the local area’s largest new developments.

“We are trying to build something that blends with the environment and the community, and also something that the community can be proud of,” said John Orrico, president of National Realty & Development Corp. (NRDC) of Purchase, New York.

Last week, Orrico met with The Two River Times for an exclusive interview about the status of Village 35, L.P, an entity of NRDC, which is developing the yet-to-be-approved $70- to $80-million commercial project.

GETTING INVOLVED

Orrico hopes to develop commercial property on 52 of the 119 acres along Route 35 North from Kanes Lane to Kings Highway East, which spans about a half mile. It’s been on the drafting table for years.

In 2013, NRDC was approached by Mountain Hill, LLC – the Azzolina-Scaduto family partnership that owns the land – to build the town center they envisioned after a deal with unnamed developer fell through.

According to Orrico, that deal called for 460,000 square feet of retail with highway flyovers from each side of Route 35 into the development. He said that project “would never get approved and was too much development for the area.”

Two years later, NRDC was before the Middletown Township Planning Board for a general development plan (GDP), which set the guidelines for development on the property.

The commercial aspect, which has since been named the Shoppes at Middletown, was capped at 400,000 square feet of retail space. Toll Brothers, the residential developer who signed on to develop the housing, was allowed to have up to 350 total units – 70 of them set aside for affordable housing.

THE PROJECT

“If your friends are in town, this has to be the project that you want to go to and hang out at,” Orrico said about his vision for the property. Shoppers should feel comfortable walking when perusing the stores.

“What we’re trying to create here is something that is different from what is along Route 35 today,” said Orrico.

If approved by the Planning Board, Orrico said his vision is to house 20 to 30 different retailers, together doing business on 338,000 square feet of commercial development.

Avoiding a flat “monolithic look” along the storefronts was also a major factor in the center’s design. He favors varying store depths, modern facades, and even fountains or sculptures spread throughout the property.

High-end retailers, specialty boutiques and smaller-scaled workout centers will be welcome, he said, indicating some inquiries have already started coming in. He is also interested in local restaurants. Red Bank and Freehold are areas with the type of dining experience he would hope to draw from.

“We’re not looking just for nationals and regionals,” he said, about his tenants. “We want people that are known in this area.”