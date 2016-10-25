A New Vision For a Longtime Rumson Gathering Place

Update, Oct. 26: The restaurant’s re-opening date is October 31, and the name is going to be Russell & Bette’s.

By Christina Johnson

RUMSON – When Marilyn Schlossbach and partners purchased the venerable “What’s Your Beef” bar and eatery on River Road a few months ago, it caused a ripple of anxiety among regulars, who depended on it for always being there – same as it always was.

Schlossbach plans to reopen it next week. The old timers will surely notice the Tiffany lamps and the cold salad bar are gone, sold in a sidewalk sale last weekend. But the beloved horseshoe-shaped bar is still there. The painted tin ceiling still hangs above. And though it’s a whole new menu, steaks will still come out of the tiny kitchen.

“Many people feel like this place has some soul and history to it,” said Schlossbach, an owner of several restaurants in Asbury Park and Normandy Beach. “We want to keep that, and also want it to appeal to a broader clientele, a younger person. I don’t want to say ‘hipster,’ but I want it to feel very current.”