Abandoned Boat In the Shrewsbury River

By Jay Cook | HIGHLANDS – Marked by three white plastic drums, a disintegrating hull and rails from the bow protruding above the surface, an abandoned vessel is sinking in a local river. Located nearly equidistant between the Seastreak Ferry Highlands Terminal and the newly renovated Sandy Hook Bay Marina, the craft rests about 50 yards from the shoreline, outside of the river channel. “It’s disgraceful that nobody stepped up here,” said Scott Milsom, a Seastreak rider and Rumson resident. Milsom said he is one of many concerned Seastreak riders who pass the once-moored boat each day on their way to work.

After a nor’easter in March, Milsom noted that the boat began taking on water and would eventually start sinking beneath the river to where it now rests today. Considering its location outside of the river channel, Seastreak says the craft does not concern the regional transportation company. “It’s certainly something that we’ll keep an eye on and be aware of,” said Brett Chamberlain, director of marketing for Seastreak. “At this time it doesn’t inhibit our operations.” According to Doug Card, a borough councilman in Highlands, the owner is a Highlands resident who currently does not have the necessary funds to salvage or remove the boat, though he is actively trying to retrieve it. Card reached out to the boat owner, who he knows by first name only, yet did not hear back from him.