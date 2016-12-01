Adoption Day Is the Happiest Day in Family Court

By Joseph Sapia

Eight-year-old Kaylee of Middletown is “happy, loved and safe.”

Those were the words of her soon-to-be mother, Beverly Geiger, 65. Soon to be because Beverly Geiger was about to go before state Superior Court Judge Terence P. Flynn, who was finalizing Kaylee’s adoption.

Kaylee was among 24 adoptees, ranging in age from 6 months to 38 years, on “National Adoption Day,” held Friday, Nov. 18, at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold.

Geiger, who is single, has been providing foster care for children on and off for 15 years – the last two years for Kaylee. But until she adopted Kaylee, Geiger had never formally been a mother – neither to natural-born nor adopted children.

“God made me wait a long time for her to come into my life,” Geiger said.

It was a different scene at the courthouse as the adoptees and their parents gathered in the Jury Assembly Room; rather than crime and anxiety, it was tears of joy, along with flowers, candy and cake, balloons and adults dressed in costumes.

“We deal on a regular basis with the not-so-nice side of families,” said Judge Kathleen A. Sheedy, who presides over the Family Court section. “Adoption Day is when this court is filled with pure and unadulterated happiness.”

Judge Lisa P. Thornton, the head judge for Superior Court in Monmouth County, said she had a rough case to deal with that morning, so “I really needed Adoption Day today.”

“It takes a great sacrifice to bring a child into your home,” Thornton said.

Alfreda and James Swindell of Aberdeen, for example, have two biological children and were welcoming their third adopted child, Aminah, who will be 2 in December. Their five children range from 2 to 38 years old.

“We’re a caring family and we always wanted to give something back,” said James Swindell, 61, who recently retired from the Middlesex County Board of Social Services.

The Swindells, married for 39 years, had fostered children over 25 years, taking in Aminah when she was only about a week old.

In between their two biological children, the Swindells lost a child to stillbirth. After their second child was born, they learned Alfreda could no longer bear children, so the Swindells turned to adoption.

“From a very young age, I’ve always enjoyed being around kids,” Alfreda Swindell said, expressing her love for children.

National Adoption Day is promoted by four groups – the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, The Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network – to bring awareness to the more than 100,000 children in foster care in need of adoption in the United States.

For the state fiscal year ending June 30, 107 adoptions were granted in the county, according to county Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters, whose office handles adoption filings. Of the 107, 102 were children and five were adults. Adult adoptees are typically stepchildren, who are being adopted by their step-parents to formalize the relationship, Peters said.

“This is the happiest day of the year in the Surrogate’s office and Monmouth County Court,” Peters said. “It just brings a smile.”

After the National Adoption Day ceremony, the adoptees and parents went to Family Court judges, where the adoptions were finalized behind closed doors.

Waiting for their turn to go before Judge Flynn, Geiger and Kaylee talked about their new journey.

“She came to my house and we kind of clicked kind of quick,” said Geiger, who is in sales.

Geiger described herself as “nervous, excited, ready to cry.”

“I can feel you shaking,” said Kaylee, who held Geiger’s arm.

As for herself, Kaylee said, “I’m excited.”

