After ‘I Do’ Comes a Lifetime Together

By Muriel J. Smith | Some met in high school, college or as young adults. Some knew from the instant they laid eyes on each other; others become fast friends and pals or dated or married others first. They all had one thing in common: the consensus of these married couples with more than 425 years as husband and wife is you must learn to roll with the punches.

TONY AND CAROL BUCCO

For Tony and Carol Bucco of Highlands, it started with blending their two strong ethnic backgrounds and their age difference of 14 years. With the groom coming from a very large Italian family from Matawan and the bride from a small Irish family in Highlands, Tony thought from the start that there could be difficulties to overcome. When he and Carol met in 1963 through a friend who took her and her sister to a Catholic Youth Adult Club meeting in Keansburg, it was Carol’s sister who passed Carol’s phone number to the World War II veteran, and Anthony Bucco began his pursuit of a much younger Carol.

“That’s how it all began, “Carol laughs, “That was the fun part –deciding to marry was more difficult mainly because of our age difference.”

After more than 52 years of marriage, five children, 10 living grandchildren and two who have predeceased them, and both retired, Carol from her job as a high school math teacher and Tony as a senior clerk with Jersey Central Power and Light, they’re still going strong. Tony, who turned 94 earlier this month, isn’t as active as he has been in the past, but still lights up a room with his quiet, droll sense of humor and words of wisdom.

Neither the age difference nor the ethnic differences seemed to present any real problems, the couple think now, looking back. The bigger problems really came with the more ordinary concerns of getting children through college and raising them to proper adulthood.