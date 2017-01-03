Agrawal Enjoys Best of Both Worlds at Middletown South and High Tech

It’s fun to have the best of both worlds,” Agrawal said in the senior lounge at High Tech.

“When I come here during the day, I get my work done and then I just drive over to South and go to practice and then go home and get some more work done. I have the two places separate, but I’m able to enjoy both of them equally so it works out pretty well.”

His entire four year academic career has been at High Tech High. After three years on the Holmdel football squad, he made the transfer to Middletown South for his senior season. He finished 6th in the Shore Conference with 1618 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes on the way to a 7-4 record. While the Eagles fell short in their quest to repeat as a state champion, Agrawal was grateful to be part of a team that packed the stands every Friday night.

“When I got there, the kids were super nice,” Agrawal said. “It was a lot of fun. Every Friday night I knew so many people were coming to the game. Even my friends at High Tech would come to the game and send me SnapChats. It wasn’t the season we wanted, but there were a lot of wins and a great experience in my last year.”

Playing quarterback at Middletown South is high profile and plenty of people have seen Agrawal’s handiwork from his TD run and TD pass in an opening week win against RBC to a 61 yard bomb to Jeremy Joyce in a driving rain to help beat Rumson-Fair Haven. But if there was a highlights show of his academic highlights, it would overshadow his outstanding athletic accomplishments.

For starters, there’s his academic equivalent of passing yards – his score on the ACT. Aneesh achieved a perfect score of 36, something that is reserved for the top 0.1 percent of the nation. In the summer prior to his senior year, Agrawal and four of his classmates represented High Tech at the Technology Student Association in Nashville. The group developed recognition software to help learn sign language. Not only did the project win first place in the national competition, but the judging panel suggested that the High Tech team get a patent for its “Ensign” software.