All Earth Dwellers Invited to Environmental Day

By Jenna O’Donnell

LITTLE SILVER – Earth Day is still a month away, but borough residents don’t have to wait until April to grow a little greener.

The Little Silver Environmental Commission will host its annual Environmental Day this Saturday to give residents in the borough and surrounding area a chance to recycle old clothing and electronics, learn from experts at beekeeping, composting and gardening workshops and learn more about local environmental initiatives.

The four-hour event, hosted at the Woman’s Club of Little Silver, 111 Church St., has grown each year since it began five years ago, according to Bonnie Winters Akey, who chairs the Little Silver Environmental Commission.

“The goal of the day is to raise awareness of what’s available in town, and in the county and state, in terms of making all of us greener,” she said.

Free demonstrations are scheduled throughout the morning inside the Women’s Club building and will include a compost workshop with Rutgers University Master Gardener Tom Matulewicz, a beekeeping discussion with local beekeeper Liz Hanson, and a planting demonstration by Bob Sickles of Sickles Market.

Outside, those looking to clean out their closets can stop by recycling stations that will be set up in the Woman’s Club Parking lot. Old electronics, including TVs and “anything with a plug” will be accepted for recycling at no cost. Additionally, gently used clothing will be collected by the non-profit Lunch Break and SafeGuard Document Destruction will be on site with a document shredding truck to accept paper and books.

“It’s really a good way to do spring cleaning,” said Akey, noting that with Lunch Break collecting the clothing, people can be sure the donations will go to those who need them, “which is important to us,” she added.

Along with opportunities to stop by workshops and recycle household items, green demonstrations, displays and services will be available inside the Woman’s Club, said Akey. A few offerings include free energy efficiency audits from New Jersey Natural Gas to help residents find out how to save energy in their homes, and tree giveaways from the county Shade Tree Commission. Reusable bags will also be handed out to attendees.

As spring starts to bloom and with Earth Day around the corner, Akey said Saturday is a great time for residents to come out to recycle and learn about how to make their community greener.

“This is the perfect time of year for this,” she said. “It’s not just for Little Silver. We encourage everyone to come out.”

The Little Silver Environmental Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Woman’s Club of Little Silver, 111 Church St. The event is free and open to the public.

