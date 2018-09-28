Altonburg, Phyllis “Sissy”, Age: 68, Red Bank

Phyllis “Sissy” Altonburg, 68, of Red Bank, passed away Sept. 11. She was born in Red Bank to the late Herbert and Dorothy (Kegley) Altonburg.

Sissy loved being creative, from making jewelry and wedding decorations to videos and photo editing. She also loved spending time watching old movies and cooking shows. She previously worked as a computer programmer for Wheelock in Long Branch.

Phyllis is survived by her four loving siblings, Michael and his wife Peggy, Dee Siessel, Herbert Altonburg, and Cathy and her husband Ed Kelly; and her dear nieces and nephews, Amy, Katie, Elizabeth, Heidi, Anthony, Cindy, Danielle and Rowan. Also surviving are her cherished great-nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Phyllis’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.