American Cancer Society Updates Colorectal Cancer Screening Guideline

When the news came last week that the American Cancer Society (ACS), the premier health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer, updated its colorectal cancer screening guidelines, many medical and health professionals were pleased.

The new ACS guidelines stated: “colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 – rather than the current recommendation for age 50 – for people at average risk. This change is based in part on data showing rates of colorectal cancer are increasing in young and middle-aged populations.”

“I think it’s phenomenal,” said Michele Battista of Colts Neck about the new screening guidelines.

Battista speaks from experience. At age 50 her first-time colonoscopy revealed stage 3 colon cancer; Battista had no family history of the disease.

“I woke up from the colonoscopy and was told I had colon cancer and needed to see a surgeon ASAP.”

The American Cancer Society now recommends adults age 45 and older with an average risk of colorectal cancer undergo regular screening with either a high-sensitivity stool-based test or a structural (visual) exam, such as colonoscopy, depending on patient preference and test availability.

As a part of the screening process, all positive results on non-colonoscopy screening tests should be followed up with timely colonoscopy.