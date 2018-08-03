Anderson, John S., Age: 77, Leonardo

John S. Anderson, 77, also known to his friends and family as “Hambone” or “Hammy,” a lifelong resident of Leonardo, passed away peacefully July 7 with his family by his side. John was a union electrician and belonged to the IBEW Union Local 400 in Wall, retiring over 20 years ago. He was a member of the American Legion Post 338 in Leonardo and the South Jersey Rod & Gun Club. John enjoyed travelling, fishing, hunting and trips to Atlantic City in his spare time.

John is survived by his wife Ethel Anderson and his faithful companion Maggie; his son John and daughter-in-law Teri Anderson; and daughter Renee and son-in-law Gary Kidney. John also leaves behind three grandsons Matthew Kidney and Jack and Max Anderson; two stepchildren Michele and Gary Stone and William and Noelle Burkhardt; and six step-grandchildren Cameron, Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylan, Payton and Saylor.

John was predeceased by his parents Helen and John and brother William Anderson.

Friends and relatives paid their respects July 10 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford with a celebration of life immediately following at the American Legion Post 338 in Leonardo. The funeral service concluded the evening and a private cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org.