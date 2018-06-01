Angello, Rebecca “Becky” Age: 67, Middletown

Rebecca “Becky” Angello, 67, of Middletown, passed away, May 14 at home surrounded by her loving family. Becky was born October 27, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from Kettering High School. She moved to New Jersey when she married her husband John Angello in 1971. Becky was a graceful, kind, caring and an all- around beautiful woman. She has always been very active and athletic and loved travel and entertaining family and friends.

They lived in Middletown where they raised their three children, Marc, Kyle and Aimee. She was predeceased by her parents, Ron and Georgene Wilson of Dayton, Ohio. Becky is survived by her loving husband John of 47 years, and their children, son Marc and his fiancée Kathryn Brown of San Diego, daughter Aimee Gargiulo and her partner Nick Durso of Lawrence Harbor, son Kyle of San Diego, and step-daughter Judith Tobias of Monroe Twp. Becky is also survived by her three grandchildren, Amelia, Isabella and Ethan, as well as her brothers, David Wilson, Mark Wilson and sister Laurie Smida.

Relatives and friends were invited to a Memorial Gathering May 17 at The Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank.