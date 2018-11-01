Annual Shrewsbury 5K Benefits Local Education

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

SHREWSBURY – Sunday, Oct. 21 marked the 24th annual Shrewsbury 5K Classic, an event which featured a 1-mile Shrewsbury Community Run/Walk and a 5K race on a USATF-certified course. Organized by the Foundation for Shrewsbury Education, the event for all ages is a popular fundraiser that supports the students and teachers of the Shrewsbury Borough School. Many racers took advantage of the precursor 1-miler to warm themselves up before the main event, fighting off cool and windy fall morning weather. More than 200 people participated in the race, including may borough residents. Two Shrewsbury residents took first and second place overall in the 5K, with Christian Manning, 23, crossing the finish line first with a time of 18:44.9 and Joseph Koetzner, 13, second at 19:08.1.

This article was first published in the Nov. 1-7, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.