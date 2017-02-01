Annunziata, Rose M., Age: 96, Highlands

Rose M. Annunziata, 96, of Highlands, died on Tuesday, January 17, peacefully at home. She was born in Newark and lived in Highlands for over 53 years. Rose spent many years working in the cafeteria for the Highlands Public School district. She also volunteered countless hours at the St. Agnes Thrift Shop. Rose was a devoted mother, grandmother, and nanny. She adored spending time with her family.

Rose was predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Filomena Carangelo; a sister, Anna Valvano; and a brother, Ralph Carangelo. Surviving are her loving spouse of 67 years, Vincenzo Annunziata; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia (John) Adams; a son and daughter-in-law, Frank (Nancy) Annunziata; here grandchildren, Brian (Kelly), Jason (Ashley), Jesse (Alysson), Adam (Casey) and Kurt; her great-grandchildren, Makayla, Devon, Haley, Avery, Everett, Charlotte and Levi.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.