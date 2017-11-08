Antenucci, Margaret A., Middletown

Margaret A. Antenucci, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, October 23 due to a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Margaret was an avid golfer, homemaker and a style icon all of her own. She was an amazing person – kind, loving, and warm hearted. She will be missed very much by all who knew her and her family as well. They are happy to know that she is finally with her Adam, her husband, who passed three years prior.

Margaret was also predeceased by her son, Michael Antenucci. She is survived by her sister, Martha, 97; her son, Jeffrey and his wife Maryann; her daughter-in-law, Alison Antenucci; her grandchildren, Jamie and Julie Antenucci and Jessica and Amy Antenucci; as well as her great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nina.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.