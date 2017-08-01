Anthony Setaro and Courtney Robinson Are Married

Anthony Setaro and Courtney Robinson were married on July 29, 2016 at Holy Cross R.C. Church in Rumson. A reception at McLoone’s Pier House in Long Branch followed. They are celebrating their one year anniversary.

The bride is the daughter of John and Peggy Robinson of Red Bank. She grew up in Fair Haven and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School and Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. She is a teacher in the Fair Haven public school system.

The groom is the son of Bill and Barbara Setaro of Tinton Falls. Anthony grew up in Tinton Falls and graduated Rumson-Fair Haven High School and Monmouth University, West Long Branch. He is a real estate agent with Keller-Williams in Shrewsbury.

The couple honeymooned in Turks and Caicos. They reside in Tinton Falls.