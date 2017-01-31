Assemblyman Advocates For Shared Policing

By John Burton

Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon believes real and substantial tax savings can be had by municipalities simply abandoning the old model of policing in favor of a shared services style.

Under his proposal, O’Scanlon says “outstanding” police services can be maintained, and property tax saving can be derived.

O’Scanlon, 53, is a Republican who has been in the Assembly since 2008. He represents the 13th Legislative District made up of municipalities from Monmouth County’s Bayshore area, from Aberdeen to Highlands, O’Scanlon’s hometown of Little Silver, Marlboro, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Rumson, Fair Haven and Sea Bright.

As initially outlined in an article he wrote for the October issue of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities’ magazine, O’Scanlon laid out his argument and is lobbying municipalities to consider it. He is recommending that municipalities, especially smaller ones, give serious thought to sharing police departments.

Municipalities could work out the arrangement between themselves and, as proposed by O’Scanlon, it wouldn’t require any new laws to allow for it to occur. This initiative would certainly save on police overtime costs, and maybe more importantly, O’Scanlon pointed out, towns wouldn’t have to lay off existing officers; the size of existing department could simply be allowed to shrink through attrition.