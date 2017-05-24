Avis Anderson – The Fixer

By Gretchen C. Van Benthuysen |

Avis Anderson is a fixer.

No, not the kind of fixer that lawyers hire who use legal loopholes to get a bad-guy client off, like George Clooney in “Michael Clayton.”

She’s a fixer of people and nonprofit groups.

She uses her vast network of contacts, connections and knowledge to do good things as the executive director of the Monmouth Museum and as co-chair of the annual Twilight Concert at St. George’s By The River in Rumson which raises money for the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children – $600,000 since the first concert in 1997.

“One word to describe her – dynamo. She makes things happen,” said Daniel J. Fenski, chairman of the board of trustees at the museum and the owner of Windsor Gallery in Colts Neck. “She’s a very tenacious person, but she has to be.”

“She’s a doer,” said Stan Cain, an art director, who met her in 1989 and they’ve been a couple ever since. “She knows so many actors and musicians, and how to do community outreach.

“She knew that if you asked musicians to donate their time on a Saturday, you need to plan a twilight gig that gets them out in time to make their night paying gig.”

For Sandy Johanson, who has known Anderson longer than she can remember, she fixed her anxiety at a critical time.

Johanson, who works in Brookdale Community College’s photography department, was meeting a curator from the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan hoping some pieces of jewelry she made would be accepted for exhibition. The museum collects, displays, and interprets objects that document contemporary and historic innovation in craft, art, and design.

“It was the chance of a lifetime,” she said. “I never dreamed something I made would be in a museum. She noticed I was very nervous about the meeting.

“So she offered to go with me, and that took some of the weight off,” Johanson said. “She’s very supportive. You can depend on her.”

The museum accepted two of Johanson’s pieces.