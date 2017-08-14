Avoiding the ‘Summer Slide’

RED BANK – School children from low-income families face a special challenge during the summer, when classroom learning stops. Educators call this the summer slide.

But the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties have partnered with the Red Bank school district and Monmouth Day Care Center to create an innovative program to prevent summer learning loss.

Getting students to read on at least a third grade reading level is critical to student assessment, according to Timothy Hearne, CEO of United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. “There’s a big correlation in that and high school graduation rates.”

According to Hearne and other educators, children “learn to read” through third grade and then they “read to learn.”

“We work with partners throughout the counties, to identify kids most at risk and put them in high-quality programs,” said Hearne. (At-risk is defined by a combination of academic and economic need.)

This summer the Early Grade Reading Summer Literacy grant provided funding for 30 Red Bank preschool students with an eight-week full-day summer program at the Red Bank Primary School and Monmouth Day Care Center. The goal, according to the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is to reach students who would not other wise have access to these opportunities and ensure the students are ready for kindergarten.