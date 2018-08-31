Azzolina, Mark J., Age: 59, Middletown

Mark J. Azzolina, 59, a lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, after suffering from a long illness. Mark was born in 1959 to Joseph and Roselyn Azzolina in Middletown and was one of seven children. He was a graduate of Middletown South High School and attended Brookdale Community College and Arizona State University.

Mark was a co-owner of Food Circus Super Markets, Inc. (Foodtown) where he served on the board of directors as well as a partner is several other family businesses. Mark started working for his family’s supermarket business at the age of 14 as a clerk working his way up to the Meat and Grocery supervisor. He moved to Florida for several years where he worked as a Realtor. In 2010 Mark returned to Middletown where he transitioned to his family’s liquor business to his most recent position as a Liquor Supervisor and Regulatory Compliance Director. He oversaw five liquor operations and was responsible for the development of the Circus Wines, Beer and Spirits brand.

Mark was well respected and admired by his peers, friends and family for his generous spirit and quick wit. He enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a way of making everyone laugh with his humor. He loved boating, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, the Miami Dolphins football team and traveling and visiting family in Italy. He will be deeply missed by many people who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mark is predeceased by his father Capt. Joseph Azzolina and his brother Paul Azzolina. Surviving are his mother, Roselyn “Lynn” Azzolina, Red Bank; his sisters Judith Azzolina, Middletown and Mary Ann Azzolina–Orzechowski and her husband Paul, West Long Branch; brothers John Azzolina, Red Bank, Joseph Azzolina, Jr., Red Bank, Gregg Azzolina, Highlands; nephews Michael and Paul; niece Danielle; his uncle Frank Picone, M.D., and his wife Stephanie; and dearest friend Lauren Abrams.

Visitation was Aug. 6 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral Service will be private.

Please no flowers. The family would appreciate donations to the Riverview Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701.