Back From Syria, Sea Bright Man Tells of Fighting Islamic State

By John Burton |

SEA BRIGHT – As Syria continues to swirl in chaos and death, there is a little-told story of the war, one in which a Sea Bright man has played a role.

Syria is mired in violence as factions supporting and opposing President Bashar al-Assad continue to wage war on each other, tearing the nation apart. A handful of civilian Americans and other westerners have joined the fight, looking to help those battling the Islamic State group (IS) that is waging a jihadist, Islamic extremist offensive in the region.

Some have been drawn to the conflict, radicalized by jihadist recruitment videos. But others have found a role for themselves with those struggling to secure a place in the war-torn nation, joining the Kurdish tribespeople who are confronting IS forces for control of the area.

The Kurds, who have been receiving weapons and equipment support from the United States, have won over some private citizens, westerners, who have taken up their cause and have taken up weapons in the battle against the Islamic State. Most of those volunteers, according to previous reported accounts, have military backgrounds; some come seeking adventure, others upset at the U.S. military’s downsizing in Iraq, believing it allowed IS to gain a foothold after years of combat; and others, like Anthony DelGatto, driven by idealism and ideology.

DelGatto lives in Sea Bright and works security for one of the local popular bars. For about four months this winter he fought alongside the Kurds in Syria, driven by his desire to take a stand, he said.

DelGatto, a 37-year-old Brooklyn, New York, native who has lived for six years in New Jersey, spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, from 1998, when he was 19, to 2002, receiving an honorable discharge. During his stint in the service DelGatto rose to the rank of airman E-3. But he served domestically in the 143 Logistics Group, an Air Force supply outfit.

“I was always patriotic and always been very supportive of the military,” he said, which led him to enlist in the first place. However, he felt like he “didn’t do anything meaningful,” during his time in the Air Force. DelGatto feared he would turn into “that guy sitting at the bar, pounding the bar with my fist when the news came on,” complaining about the state of the world. “I didn’t want to be that guy.”

He came across a Facebook page about American veterans fighting in Syria and became intrigued. He sent a message expressing an interest in learning more, telling how he was upset about IS-inspired incidents in the United States. He was contacted by the YPG, an acronym that translates to the People’s Protection Unit, militia forces of the Peshmerga, the larger Kurdish military force operating in northern Iraq.