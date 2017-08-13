Back to School With Fun Trends

By Emma Wulfhorst |
Send your kids back to school this season ready to conquer the classroom and look good while doing it. We’ve compiled a list of the best of the best in trendy school essentials. From stationery and school supply storage, to technology accessories and lunchtime items, your student will be prepared for success.
THE BEST BACKPACK
Carry your school supplies in style with this reflective backpack by Sprayground. The silver,
iridescent surface is broken up by a crackle pattern and black accents that give the bag an edgy look, perfect for teens. Lots of side pockets and pouches make organizing all your
important items hassle-free.
$75
Carbone’s, Red Bank, 732-852-2504 carbonesclothing.com
HEALTHY HAIR
We all must face the unavoidable truth about elementary school: there will probably be a lice scare sometime during the year. Here to help and soothe are the Rosemary Repel Lice Prevention products from Fairy Tales Hair Care. Lux Beauty Store carries the entire line: a daily shampoo, conditioner, conditioning spray, styling gel, hairspray, and an actual lice treatment.
Prices vary.
Lux Beauty Store, Red Bank, 732-530-5656, luxbeautystorenj.com
CUTE COMPUTER SAFETY
Protect your technology this school year with a
colorful laptop sleeve from Urban Outfitters. The padded and durable sleeve features a fun and colorful two-toned pixelated print. The nylon interior includes eight card pockets and two zippered compartments to hold extra technology accessories, your school ID, and more.
The sleeve is compatible with all 13” laptop computers.
$24 Urban Outfitters, Red Bank, 732-741-3260 urbanoutfitters.com
CRAZY CASES
Toting around your pens, pencils, highlighters, erasers, and other writing utensils has never been this much fun. Staples carries a wide range of pencil cases, but these are our favorites. The colorful and comical “monster” pencil storage box from Zipit has a zipper running from edge to edge, so fitting in all your items is a breeze. The Stow-It pairs functionality and style in a cup-shaped container with a domed lid with a built-in pencil sharpener. Both come in a wide range of designs.
Each case $10
Staples, Shrewsbury, 732-460-0623, staples.com
PRETTY PLANNER
Keep track of important test dates, homework, sports games, and club meetings with this beautiful 17-month planner from Rifle Paper Co. The planner has monthly and weekly layouts, a contacts page, space for notes, a pocket folder for holding extra papers, and a ruler. The outside cover is durable cardboard, overlaid with a bright and bold floral pattern on a navy background. A planner like this will guarantee fun and easy organizing for the school year.
$36.95
The Papery, Shrewsbury, 732-741-0414, thepapery.com
PUMPED UP KICKS
Complete your first-day-of-school outfit with this adorable pair of trendy slip-on
sneakers from Splendid footwear. With a washed denim look, fun interwoven texture, and tan leather trim, these comfortable shoes can dress up jeans and a basic tee.
$108 Madison Boutique, Red Bank, 732-530-9800 faceb2ook.com/madisonredbank
REUSABLE & STYLISH
Ditch plastic and get your hands on one of the most popular items of 2017: a S’well reusable water bottle. These extremely stylish and on trend water bottles keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. The bottles are made from stainless steel, with a sleek design and air-tight vacuum cap to keep all drinks, even carbonated ones, fresh and fizzy. S’well bottles are available in many different patterns and designs, like the white marble featured here, as well as solid colors. They also come
in three different sizes: 9, 17, and 25 ounces.
Prices vary.
Lucki Clover, Red Bank, 732-758-8169
This article was first published in the August 10-17, 2017 Back to School edition of The Two River Times newspaper.
