Banner Year for Blue Claw Crabs

By Jay Cook |

RED BANK – When Keith and Jennifer Kimkowski go on their annual crabbing excursion for Jennifer’s August birthday, the couple packs up three kids and a cooler of food, and ventures to Red Bank, their favorite spot in the state.

The Kimkowski family isn’t just driving down Ocean Avenue or coming into town from the Coopers Bridge. They embark on a two-hour drive south to Red Bank Marina from their home in Vernon Township, right at the border of New Jersey and New York.

But this year’s trip was different from years past. After docking their rented boat for an afternoon on the Navesink River, they wheeled back an over flowing wooden bushel basket packed with blue claw crabs, claws and legs rustling beneath the wooden cover.

“We always come to this spot because we always catch crabs,” said Jennifer, who noted the family caught nearly 50 keepers. “We’ve been coming since (the kids) were little.”

This large harvest is far from an anomaly, said Red Bank Marina owner Steve Remaley. In fact, it’s become more of the norm for a season that he dubbed as “the best year of crabbing since Super Storm Sandy.”

“I’ve been hearing from the customers that they haven’t caught this much in a short period of time, just as they did many, many years ago,” he said.