Bao, Marta L., Age: 79, Little Silver

Marta L. Bao, 79, of Little Silver, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 8. Born in Preston, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Santana and Anna Gutierrez. Marta was a communicant of Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven. Spending time with her family was always her first priority and brought her the most joy.

Marta is survived by her loving husband, Edward E. Bao; her children, Tony Bao and his wife Deborah of Lincroft, Alice DiFiglia and her husband Joseph of Little Silver and Edward Bao, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Shrewsbury; and six grandchildren, Joseph and his wife Katrina and Michael, Tyler, Edward, Jack and Thomas. She is also survived by a brother, Fernando Santana; and a sister, Irma Martinez, both of Miami, Florida.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Marta’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Marta’s memorial web site at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.