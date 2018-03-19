Barnes, Alice Louise Timson

Alice Louise Timson Barnes was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1929, to Minnie Fraser Stewart Timson and Arthur Charles Timson. Minnie had arrived at Ellis Island on Oct. 26, 1914 from Glasgow, Scotland to come live with her sister in New Haven. Arthur had served with honor in the City of London Regiment and was disabled in the Great War. Honorably discharged on Jan. 3, 1918, he arrived at Ellis Island on March 27, 1918 to work at the Winchester gun factory in New Haven. Minnie and Arthur met at a social attended by the Daughters of Scotia and the Sons of Saint George. Alice was the youngest of three children and adored her older brother and sister, Art and Gladys. They grew up in New Haven, in a neighborhood rich with Scottish and Irish immigrants, and attended the Wor thington Hooker Elementary School, a stone’s throw from the Yale University campus. After graduating from Hillhouse New Haven High School in 1947, Alice worked at the First National Bank of New Haven where she met her future husband, John Martin Barnes. After John’s graduation from Kenyon College, the couple was married and moved to Chicago. In 1953, expecting their first child, they moved to Long Branch on the Jersey Shore where John had spent his summers and where much of his family lived.

The Barnes family moved to Fair Haven in 1959 where Alice resided until 2004. Alice worked for 25 years at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in the Attendance Office, until her “early retirement” at age 75. She made great, lifelong friends at the school where she was commended for her high levels of patience in handling the demands of faculty, students and parents with “equanimity and grace.” If you travelled around the area with Alice, you could often get to the head of the line when waiting for a table at a restaurant, thanks to a recent graduate or grateful parent whose child had gotten the benefit of the doubt from her in the Attendance Office. Her work ethic and 25 years of institutional history at RFH made her an indispensable, well-loved member of the community. Alice was also a member of the choir at St. George’s-by-the- River Episcopal Church in Rumson.

In 2004, Alice moved to the Washington, D.C. area where she made new friends at the Overlook, and met her companion of 12 years, Herb Randall. She continued to be active in Republican politics, joining the Republican Women’s Federal Forum, enjoying luncheons and speakers at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. Alice was a member of the Rossmoor Women’s Club of Leisure World and Christ Episcopal Church, Rockville. In 2015, she moved to Maplewood in Bethesda and finally to Sunrise at Fox Hill where she spent her final year among a loving, supportive group of caregivers. She appreciated all the people who so generously and kindly cared for her at Maplewood and Fox Hill and all the folks from Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad.

Alice was a wonderful cook and hostess and was cutting out new recipes right until her passing. She entertained with beautiful style and hospitality and could serve a gourmet dinner at home or on the beach, effortlessly. She took great pride in her personal style and always looked very put together—whether she was going for her chemo treatment or out to dinner. Her last outing was to Bloomingdales. She loved the beach in New Jersey and South Carolina and visiting her friends in Maine. Knitting was her passion and she made beautiful sweaters and blankets for the kids—and all of our Christmas stockings.

Alice is survived by her loving brother, Art Timson; and children: Susan Carras and son-in-law George; John Barnes and daughter-in-law Arden; and Stuart Barnes and daughter-in- law Melissa; her six grandchildren: Madison Smith, Hannah Williams, Abby Carras, Andrew Carras, Jacob Barnes and Avery Barnes; her great-granddaughter, Charlee Smith; along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Alice T. Barnes to: Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or at montgomeryhos- pice.org/donate.