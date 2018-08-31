Barton, Bernard “Bernie”, Age: 97, Tinton Falls

Bernard “Bernie” Barton, 97, of Seabrook Village’s Continuous Care facility in Tinton Falls, passed away July 25.

He was born and raised in the Bronx. Bernie enlisted in the Army following high school and was a member of the 900th Signal Corps Company supporting Patton’s Third Army through France and Germany.

After being honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant in 1945, he married the love of his life, Eleanor Concannon Barton, in 1946 and moved to the Jersey Shore where they lived the rest of their lives together in the Applebrook section of Middletown and then in Tinton Falls. They shared a wonderful, 69 year marriage until Eleanor’s passing in 2015.

Bernie was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anna Barton and his beloved daughter Elaine, who passed too soon at the age of 55 in 2005.

He is survived by his daughter and dedicated care giver, Maureen Barton Williamson and husband Raymond; his son Brian and wife Lynne; and grandchildren Julie and Alyson Barton, Raymond Williamson Jr. and wife Joleen, Robert Williamson and former wife Vicki, Michelle Williamson Conover and husband Jeffrey; plus great-grandchildren Jaime, Trevor, Megan and Brandon Williamson and Kevin and Morgan Conover.

Besides his undying love of family, Bernie’s second love was spending many, many wonderful summers in the family cabana at Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright.

A life celebration was held July 26 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, with a chapel service at that time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bernie’s memory to St. Mary’s Church, 19 Cherrytree Farm Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748.

Please visit Bernie’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.