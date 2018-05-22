Basie’s Center For The Arts An Inspired Evolution

RED BANK – A veil of secrecy shrouded Red Bank’s revered Count Basie Theatre Monday evening, May 13, as supporters flocked to the event center to usher in its future.

The audience entered the theater at 6:30 p.m. and was met by Tom Widener, chairman of Count Basie Center Board of Trustees and Count Basie Theatre’s president and CEO Adam Philipson.

The duo stood upon the theater’s legendary stage, draped in white hot spotlight to unveil the next evolutionary step in the lifespan of this nonprofit performing arts facility, which is The Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Part of a $26 million expansion, of which construction is already underway, The Count Basie Center for the Arts will expand the uses and capabilities of the spaces surrounding the 1,568-seat theater.

Though, according to Philipson, the organization’s mission will remain the same.

“We must continue to evolve, and we’re at a point where we can no longer just be known as a theater. We’re ready to close that chapter of our story and begin a new one. Today we raise the Basie name to represent all that this regional center for the arts stands for: our nonprofit mission of arts and education, our work in schools and the community and all of the excellence and excitement that comes from that.”