Bassler, Eileen, Age: 78, Red Bank

Eileen Bassler, 78, of Red Bank, passed away at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch on Friday, February 10 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Westfield to her late parents, August and Agnes (Dourish) Schilling, grew up in Locust and lived for over 25 years in Fair Haven. After that, she resided in Red Bank where she watched the wildlife and the change of seasons on the Navesink River. She and her family also enjoyed spending time at their country home in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania, which she affectionately called “The Farm.”

Eileen attended Red Bank Catholic High School where she was captain of the girls’ basketball team. After graduating high school in 1956, she attended St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn, New York, receiving a degree in early education in 1960. After teaching for many years, Eileen co-founded the highly-acclaimed Meadow Flower Nursery School in Fair Haven where she emphasized play-based learning and encouraged the children to appreciate nature by taking them for walks in the woods.

Eileen was predeceased by her daughter and son, Julia and William Bassler. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, the Honorable William G. Bassler of Red Bank; her daughters and sons-in-law, Roseann and Louis “Del” Dal Pra of Red Bank and Elizabeth and Christopher Jannuzzi of Shrewsbury. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Gregory Schilling and August “Buddy” Schilling, Agnes Hebler, Mary Mumford and Rosann Malakates; as well as six grandchildren, William, Michael, August “Gus”, Henry “Hank”, Raymond and Julia.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. In celebration of Eileen’s love of nature, memorial donations may be made to the nature conservation organization of your choice. Or, in her memory, simply stop and smell the wildflowers. Visit Eileen’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.