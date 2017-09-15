Batting, Susan Clapp, Age: 77, Rumson

Susan Clapp Batting, affectionately known as Susie, 77, of Rumson, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 6. Our dear Susie Q was a lover of red lipstick and clip on earrings, east coast beaches, cloudless skies, music (especially jazz), cocktail hour, the Caribbean, flowers, babies, great books, golden retrievers, her incredible girlfriends whom she considered family, and above all, her children and grandchildren.

Susie spent her early years in Maplewood, the third daughter of four children. She graduated from Columbia High School where she met the love of her life, Bill. She attended Centenary College in Hackettstown and later worked in the Essex County Probation Department and as a nursery school teacher.

After raising her children in Chatham Township and then Scottsdale, Arizona, Susie and Bill moved to Rumson in 1993. Susie has been a longtime member of Chapel Beach Club, several local bridge groups and the Shrewsbury Sailing and Yacht Club, her favorite spot to enjoy a gin and tonic and watch the sunset over the Navesink.

The quintessential social butterfly with the brightest of smiles, a twinkle in her brown eyes, and her jingling charm bracelet, Susie was an amateur weather forecaster, an avid bridge player and will long be remembered for her infectious laugh and her ability to make great friends always and anywhere. She will be sorely missed and forever adored for her sense of humor, optimistic outlook, her warmth, compassion and genuine interest in others.

Susie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Graham Batting; her parents, Richard Holmes and Ruth Wilke Clapp; her sister, Joan Clapp; and her brother, Neale Clapp and his wife Marcia. Susie is survived by her children: Heather and husband Jim Mulvihill of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Richard and partner, Marshall Prosswimmer of Fair Haven, Kerry and partner Susan Force of Rumson and Lindsay and husband Joshua Bomstein of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren: Seamas, Connor, Tucker and Maggie Mulvihill and Will, Phoebe and Isabel Bomstein; her brother, Richard William Clapp and wife Jo-Ann of Hamburg; a brother and sisters-in-law, Robert and Joan Batting of Barrington, Rhode Island, Doug and Barbara Batting of Little Silver, Ann and Kell Morley of York, Maine, Ken Morley of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, many nieces, nephews and countless friends; her most amazing caregiver, Verna; and her dear four-legged companion, Betty.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 16th at The First Presbyterian Church of Rumson at 2:00 in the afternoon. Join us in wearing bright cheerful colors in honor of Susie.

In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Susie’s contagious smile and generous spirit, those who wish may contribute to Smile Train, Monmouth County SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.