Baum, Clifford, Age: 74, Keansburg

Clifford Baum, 74, of Keansburg, died on Monday, February 27 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Newark and grew up in Keansburg and Middletown. Clifford worked for Conrail Railroad and then Delicious Orchards for the last 20 years. He was a member of the Red Bank Elks, serving as secretary for the last nine years. He loved camping, spending time with loved ones and country music. He loved life and was always quick to bring a smile or laugh.

Clifford was predeceased by his brother, Myrlyn Baum; and a sister, Jackie Baum. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Karen Baum; her daughter and son-in-law, Adele and Scott Severin; her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Eleanor Tamburella Jr., Tom and Dirlene Tamburella and Peter and LeighAnne Tamburella; two sisters, Nancy Gioia and Audrey McArdle; a brother, Wayne Baum; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Clifford’s name to the Red Bank Elks Charity Fund, 40 W Front St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.