Bayshore Tea Party Plans Rallies To Show Support for President Trump

By John Burton

MIDDLETOWN – Local supporters of President Donald J. Trump plan on having their voices heard.

The Bayshore Tea Party Group, the local chapter of the national politically conservative movement, is working with the alt-right news website Breitbart News, organizing two rallies in the township.

“The silent majority is here,” offering its support for Trump’s policies in general and his immigration policies specifically, said Barbara Gonzalez, one of the Bayshore group’s founders who is organizing the rallies.

According to Gonzalez, the events are scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3. They will be held on the corner of Route 35 and Harmony Road, in the area of the ShopRite shopping plaza.

The Feb. 27 rally is intended as a warm-up to encourage participants to attend a meeting of the Red Bank Human Relations Committee, which is expected to take up the concept of a “sanctuary city” and its role in Red Bank. The Tea Party group will be voicing their opposition of that designation, of offering undocumented immigrants some sort of sanctuary from federal enforcement.

The purpose of the rallies, Gonzalez explained, is to show that, “Just because we don’t go out and yell and wear funny hats with parts of the anatomy on it and break windows, it doesn’t mean we’re not paying attention and are not outraged at certain things.”

Gonzalez’s comments were referencing recent events since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, where large rallies and marches have occurred around the U.S. and in world capitals, at which people voiced opposition to and concern over the administration’s proposed policies, appointments and the president’s own comments.