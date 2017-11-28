Bayshore Trail Finally Reopens

By Jay Cook |

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – After nine months of construction and over $1 million worth of repairs, the 1.25-mile-long Bayshore Trail section of the Henry Hudson Trail officially reopened to the public last week.

“I think we accomplished a great thing here,” Atlantic Highlands borough administrator Adam Hubeny said at the ribbon-cutting, as winds whistled in off the Sandy Hook Bay. “We know how many people love this trail and how many people use it.”

The Bayshore Trail suffered damage after Hurricane Irene hit the Jersey Shore in 2011, and then was nearly destroyed during Super Storm Sandy’s storm surge a year later. This bayside section of the trail was fortified with precast concrete structures and hundreds of feet of new drainage.

Monmouth County paid $700,734 for the repairs, along with Atlantic Highlands’ portion of $356,214. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 80 percent of the bill for both entities.

“I don’t want to say that it’s bigger, but it certainly is better,” Monmouth County Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry said of the trail.

“And that was the whole focus, so it could sustain hopefully any other onslaught we have.”

This article was first published in the Nov. 23-30, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.