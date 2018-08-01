‘Be More Chill’ Heads to the Big Apple

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

A production of “Be More Chill,” which premiered at the Two River Theater in 2015, is set to begin an off-Broadway run July 26 thanks to a devoted underground fan base.

Three years after the release of the cast album, millions of fans around the world have discovered this quirky little show, streaming the soundtrack and sharing fan art on social media.

Based on Ned Vizzini’s 2004 cult novel about teens coming of age in the digital world, “Be More Chill” tells the story of Jeremy Heere, an average teenager in an average New Jersey town. Jeremy learns about a squip – a tiny supercomputer inside a pill that, if swallowed, will tell you how to dress, how to speak and how to become cool, or “chill.” The story follows Jeremy’s journey as his desire to be popular is pitted against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.