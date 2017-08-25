Behan, Maeve Annette, Little Silver

Maeve Annette Behan, of Little Silver, passed away on Sunday, August 13 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born in New York City. She loved to ride her scooter, swim, dance, enjoyed her swings and playing with play-dough. She also loved painting, superheroes, princesses, playing with beauty products, animals and her “little baby.”

She always loved a good party and socializing with her wonderful neighbors. Maeve enjoyed the simple things in life like butterflies, rolling down hills in the grass, catching fireflies, the movies “Robin hood” and “Sing” and loved having her face painted. Most of all Maeve loved the comfort of being cuddled.

Maeve always wanted to be a superhero. Her nickname was “Maeve the Brave.” Through the NJ Sharing Network, Maeve’s organs gave others new life.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Heather Behan of Little Silver; her sisters, Ava and Lucia; her grandparents, Margo and Joseph Yarashas and Irene and Michael Behan; and her many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made in Maeve’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.