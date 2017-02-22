Bennett, Adelaide C., Age: 95, Rumson

Adelaide C. Bennett, of Rumson, passed away at age 95 on Tuesday, February 7 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Queens, New York, she has been a resident of Rumson since 1974. Her inner strength, resilience and compassion were clear to everyone she met. Addy was a longtime member of the Sweet Adelines’ Heart of New Jersey Chorus and the Rumson Senior Citizens Club. She was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in Rumson for more than 40 years. She married Patrick after he returned from service in the Army following World War II. She helped put him through engineering school at RPI in Rensselaer, New York. There she had a full-time job as an executive secretary to the president of RPI and she sang on the local radio station.

In her 80s, Addy began her college career by attending classes at Brookdale Community College where she officially became the oldest student at the school. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years and her five loving children: Tecla, Patrick, Craig, Brian and Robin. She is also survived by her six cherished grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 at Holy Cross Church in Rumson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ASPCA. For online condolences or directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.