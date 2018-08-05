Bereaved Find Comfort At Stephy’s Place

By Jenna O’Donnell |

RED BANK – Ever since losing her husband late in 2016, Kathy Agresto had been feeling lost.

“He was my best friend,” said Agresto, who lives in Eatontown. A year after her husband’s passing, Agresto said she was still despondent. “I was really at the bottom of the barrel, so to speak.”

Friends recommended that she call Stephy’s Place, a support center based on Front Street for people dealing with grief and loss, so Agresto gave it a try. She called the center on a Tuesday and was in a group two days later, sitting in a comfortably furnished room and listening to other men and women talk about losing their spouses and coping with their feelings of sadness, loneliness and loss.

At first, Agresto said, she didn’t say much during the sessions, preferring to let others do the talking. But more than a year after she began to attend those free weekly sessions, Agresto describes the center and the people in her group as an essential part of her life.

“You talk about things with people that are going through the same thing,” she said. “Nobody understands until they’ve been there. Here, you’re with people that have gone through it, too. In my case, I lost half of me. I still don’t feel like a whole person, but I’m a lot better off with Stephy’s Place because I know I have support.”

Stephy’s Place, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, was founded in 2015 by a group of women hoping to give those going through grief and loss a place to go. Co-founder Sheila Martello, who lost her husband during the attacks on 9/11, recounts meeting a local mother named Stephy Hardman Kaminoff who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. In seeing Kaminoff’s family rallying around her, Martello recalled dealing with the loss of her husband.

“I thought, how did we get through that?” she said. “It was our peer support group.”