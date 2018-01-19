Biddle, Patricia L., Little Silver

Patricia L. Biddle, a feisty octogenarian, formerly of Little Silver, passed away peacefully at Overlook Medical Center in Summit on Dec. 25, 2017. Born in Newark, Pat resided in the greater Red Bank area for over 60 years before moving to Chatham to live with her daughter in 2016.

Pat, also known as Trisha and “The Big T” to those who loved her, was employed as the office manager at Little Silver Electric for 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed travelling, reading, movies and going to Atlantic City to lose $20 on the slots. She cherished living down the shore and enjoyed nothing more than walking the boardwalk in Ocean Grove, being at Sandy Hook to watch the sunset or playing the boardwalk games at Point Pleasant. She was a true character who was fiercely independent and she will be missed beyond what words can express.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Caroline J. Belus (Harman) and her sister, Jeanette Belus. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Veronica M., and her granddaughter, Alexandra J., upon whom the sun shone most brightly and she held closest in her heart. She is also survived by her sister, Joan A. Hofmann; nephew, Albert Hofmann; nephews, Kevin and Jeffrey Hofmann; and niece, Jaime Hofmann Garcia; along with numerous dear friends and family members.

A memorial service was held at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank on Dec. 30, 2017, with a prayer service to honor her wishes. For condolences please visit thompsonmemorial.com.