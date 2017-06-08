Binaco, Philip, Age: 86, Shrewsbury

Philip Binaco, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 21 at Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation at Shrewsbury. Raised in New Shrewsbury (now Tinton Falls), he was the ninth of 10 children born to R. Fred and Rosina Binaco.

Phil, an expert climber, worked for the Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 49 years, retiring in 1997. He had a real green thumb and took pride in his vegetable and flower gardens, and he was skilled at rooting a new tree from a cut branch.

Phil was a charter member of the Manchester Sportsman’s Club in Whiting and he proudly served as a volunteer fireman in the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Company #1 since 1958. From 1960 until 2010 he opened clams on the half shell every night of the annual Firemen’s Fair.

He was predeceased by three sisters, Speranza Falbo, Adeline Bellovus and Violet Alvino; four brothers, Patsy, Felix, ZGeorge and Charles Binaco; and his first grandson, David Daniel Binaco. Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth (Sonnichsen) Binaco; three sons, Philip Andrew, David A. Binaco (Kristine) and Matthew T., all of Fair Haven; and two grandsons, Raymond A. Binaco of Springfield and Russell L. Binaco of Fair Haven. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Binaco (Terri) of Colts Neck; his sister, Flora Deady (Russell) of Blackwood; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Woods of N. Fort Meyers, Florida; his brother-in-law, Thomas Sonnichsen of Woodbridge, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Andrew and Matthew Binaco, with whom Philip lived, are to be credited for the special care they provided to their dad in his last years.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Company, 645 River Rd., Fair Haven, NJ 07704.