Bizzoco, Emilia A., Age: 70, Middletown

Emilia A. Bizzoco, 70, of Middletown, died comfortably June 14 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Born Emilia Ann Balas in Ridgewood, Queens, Emilia married Thomas Bizzoco Jr. in 1973 and they moved to Keansburg, eventually settling in Middletown in 1983. Emmy worked at various secretarial and administrative positions in New York City. After moving to New Jersey, she worked at IFF until starting her own custom jewelry business in 1983. Dissolving “Creative Jewels by Emmy” in 1990, she developed and ran E.T.B. Corp., a successful export management business, until retirement at 62.

Emilia enjoyed life and all that it offered. Traveling around the world with her beloved husband Tom was uppermost on her agenda. Known as Emmy to family and friends, she was the ultimate positive person who was always there for you, whether just to listen or to support you in your endeavors. A practicing Roman Catholic, Emmy always thanked God for her good fortune – sharing a long, loving, happy and healthy life with Tom, her husband and soul mate for 41 years of marriage. After Tom passed away, Emmy remained in Middletown near all her treasured friends.

Surviving are various aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.

Emilia was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; her mother and father Anna and Steve Balas; and her brother Stephen Balas.

A Funeral Liturgy was offered June 19 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Emilia’s name to your favorite charity or to disabled veterans, your local hospice, Memorial Sloan Kettering, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.