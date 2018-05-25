Black, John (Jack) F., Age: 84, Tinton Falls

John (Jack) F. Black 84, son of John Black and Beatrice O’Malley, died peacefully in his Tinton Falls home on April 18 surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 24, 1934 in Jersey City and was raised in Queens.

Jack proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His career was with Western Electric and AT&T, retiring in 1990 as director of the Product

Integration Center, Morris Plains. He was very involved in serving as president of the Twin Hickory Ski Club in Nutley, president of the NJ Ski Council, a life member of the NJ Whiz Skiers, and served as a delegate to the U.S. Eastern Ski Association. Jack was also involved in the management of Roundup Ranch Resort, Downsville, New York from 1977-85. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf and especially loved his community and neighbors who became family. He was a fun-loving family man whose greatest attribute was his ability to connect with all.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara Markert Black; his loving daughters, Theresa and her husband John Galvin, and Linda and her husband Dean Daghita; his cherished grandchildren Erin, Michael and Matthew Galvin and Matthew (Shannon), Colleen and John Daghita; his great-grandchildren Darian and Maylee Daghita; and his dear sister Elizabeth Chadwick. He had 10 nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Visitation was held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, April 22. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Lincroft, on April 23. Interment will be held at the Paige Cemetery, Downsville, New York at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Jack’s memory to Saint Andrew College Seminary, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ 07079.

