Bogart, Jeffrey F., Age: 43, Red Bank

Jeffrey F. Bogart, 43, of Red Bank, passed away at home on Sunday, September 10. Jeff was a kind, warm-hearted, benevolent soul who would go to great lengths to help people in need. He was well-liked and had numerous friends who thought very highly of him and appreciated his keen sense of humor. Jeff ’s compassion extended to people and animals alike, especially dogs – any dog in Jeff ’s presence would not escape without numerous pets and hugs.

Jeff had a passion for music and art. He studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York. He was an accomplished artist who worked professionally creating murals and signs for local businesses. He was also a talented guitar player and enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding and surfing.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Joseph C., of Tinton Falls and Barbara J., of Red Bank. He is also survived by one brother, Joseph J., of Beacon, New York; two nieces; and several beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Monmouth County SPCA, PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724.